South Africa Qualifies for the Round of 16 in the 2026 World Cup

The Bafana Bafana national team, led by coach Hugo Broos, aims to reach the Round of 16 in the 2026 World Cup for the first time in their history. The team features international stars like Lyle Foster and will face Mexico, South Korea, and Czech Republic in Group A.

Endrunde qualifiziert. In Mexiko, Kanada und den USA wollen die " Bafana Bafana " im vierten Anlauf endlich die K.-o. -Phase erreichen. Dank des neuen WM-Formats ist die Chance darauf diesmal größer als wahrscheinlich je zuvor.

Der internationale Star Südafrikas ist wohl Stürmer Lyle Foster, der für den FC Burnley bereits in der Premier League auf Torejagd gegangen ist. SPORT BILD stellt Ihnen die Nationalmannschaft Südafrika vor. Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns), Ricardo Goss (Siwelele FC), Sipho Chaine (Orlando Pirates).

Khuliso Mudau (Mamelodi Sundowns), Nkosinathi Sibisi (Orlando Pirates), Ime Okon (Hannover 96), Khulumani Ndamane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Aubrey Modiba (Mamelodi Sundowns), Samukelo Kabini (Molde FK), Thabang Matuludi (Polokwane City), Olwethu Makhanya (Philadelphia Union), Kamogelo Sebelebele (Orlando Pirates), Bradley Cross (Kaizer Chiefs), Mbekezeli Mbokazi (Chicago Fire). Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Thalente Mbatha (Orlando Pirates), Sphephelo Sithole (CD Tondela), Jayden Adams (Mamelodi Sundowns).

Oswin Appollis (Orlando Pirates), Iqraam Rayners (Mamelodi Sundowns), Tshepang Moremi (Orlando Pirates), Relebohile Mofokeng (Orlando Pirates), Evidence Makgopa (Orlando Pirates), Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Lyle Foster (Burnley), Thapelo Maseko (AEL Limassol). Nationaltrainer Südafrikas ist seit 2021 der belgische Ex-Innenverteidiger Hugo Broos (74). Während er sein Heimatland als Spieler nie verließ, ist er auf der Trainerposition schon viel in der Welt des Fußballs herumgekommen. So coachte Broos beispielsweise bereits in Griechenland, der und Algerien.

Auch als Nationaltrainer war der Belgier schon aktiv, trainierte zwischen 2016 und 2017 Kamerun und holte dort prompt den Afrika-Cup. Südafrika ist bei der WM 2026 in Gruppe A gelandet, spielt hier gegen Mexiko, Südkorea und Tschechien





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South Africa World Cup 2026 Bafana Bafana Hugo Broos Lyle Foster Group A Mexico South Korea Czech Republic

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