Spanish Political Earthquake: Ex-Prime Minister José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero Investigated for Political Corruption

The Spanish National Court has opened an investigation into former Prime Minister José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero for alleged political corruption. The investigation focuses on economic benefits for Zapatero and his entourage, particularly in relation to a state bailout for the airline Plus Ultra in 2020. The case also involves alleged connections to Venezuela, with media reporting on a booked flight ticket to Caracas shortly after the investigation was announced. Critics have long accused Zapatero of close ties to the Venezuelan regime, with investigations suggesting involvement in oil, gold, and stock deals, as well as connections to China and the United Arab Emirates. Zapatero denies all allegations, but the investigation has already led to a search of his Madrid office and the seizure of evidence, including luxury items and documents.

Spanien wird von einem politischen Erdbeben erschüttert: Gegen Ex-Ministerpräsident José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero (65) laufen Ermittlungen. Laut dem spanischen Nationalen Gerichtshof soll es dabei vor allem um wirtschaftliche Vorteile für Zapatero und sein Umfeld gegangen sein.

Als Spaniens sozialistischer Regierungschef Pedro Sánchez 2023 einen Umfrage-Rückstand noch drehte und im Amt blieb, galt Parteifreund Zapatero (war von 2004 bis 2011 im Amt) als einer seiner wichtigsten Unterstützer. Jetzt wird diese Verbindung zum politischen Sprengsatz. Im Zentrum steht der Corona-Rettungskredit für die kleine Airline Plus Ultra: 2020 erhielt sie 53 Millionen Euro Staatshilfe, obwohl sie als wirtschaftlich unbedeutend galt. Jetzt besteht der Verdacht, dass die Entscheidung politisch beeinflusst wurde.

Laut Ermittlungsrichter soll Zapatero den Deal gegen mutmaßliche Zahlungen von rund zwei Millionen Euro abgesichert haben. Besonders brisant sind die mutmaßlichen Verbindungen der Airline nach Venezuela. Gegner werfen Zapatero schon lange vor, zu enge Verbindungen zum Regime in Venezuela zu pflegen. Die Ermittler sehen ihn in ein Geflecht aus Geschäften mit Öl, Gold und Aktien eingebunden, mit Verbindungen nicht nur nach Venezuela, sondern auch nach China und in die Vereinigten Arabischen Emirate.

Zapatero weist alle Vorwürfe zurück, dennoch griff die Justiz bereits hart durch: Sein Büro in Madrid wurde von einer Spezialeinheit durchsucht. Dabei stellten die Beamten Festplatten, Akten, Verträge und umfangreiche Unterlagen sicher. Besonders brisant ist der Fund im Tresor: Schmuck, Uhren und Luxusgegenstände, darunter diamantüberzogene Ketten, Ringe und Armreifen. Die Sekretärin erklärte, der Schmuck stamme aus einem Erbe von Zapateros Ehefrau.

Premier Sánchez stellte sich zunächst hinter seinen Parteifreund, doch inzwischen wird der Ton vorsichtiger. Denn: Der Druck auf ihn selbst wächst. In Madrid gingen am Wochenende Zehntausende auf die Straße und forderten seinen Rücktritt. Die Demonstranten trugen spanische Flaggen und Transparente mit Aufschriften wie „Rücktritt der sozialistischen Mafia“.





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Spanish National Court José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero Political Corruption Economic Benefits Plus Ultra State Bailout Booked Flight Ticket Venezuela Close Ties Oil Deals Gold Deals Stock Deals Connections To China Connections To The United Arab Emirates

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