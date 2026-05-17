Stefanie Hubig (SPD) proposes deep changes to German legal codes

The politician underlines the problem of maintaining the existing law. As the current situation requires at least one year of separation before seeking divorce, victims are sometimes forced to accept violence.

Neuer Vorstoß von Stefanie Hubig (57, SPD): Der Bundesverfassungsgericht hat deep changes for the criminal and family codes on the agenda. In a interview with the Katholische Nachrichten-Agentur (KNA), she forwarded a reform of the Family-Sozialgesetzgebung (FamG).

Stefanie Hubig announced that the existing law was tough to maintain, family violence was no longer required to obligate victims to it. Another reform was to allow for a more flexible procedure for divorce according to the circumstances of separation.

In addition, Hubig wants to eliminate the requirement that the scene of the crime be determined. She also mentioned eliminating Femiziden and granting a child the right to have two legal parents. Regarding pregnancy rights, however, she expressed a clear rejection against surrogacy





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German Justice Minister Proposal For Deep Changes In Legal Codes Reform Of Family-Social Law

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