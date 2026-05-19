Successful Completion of Ontario Critical Minerals Innovation Fund-Supported Lithium Project Georgia Lake Sorting Program

The program, funded by the Ontario Critical Minerals Innovation Fund, identified a possible path to increased efficiency and cost reduction for the Georgia Lake project in North Ontario. Key findings include the potential for significant cost reduction and increased value of the Georgia Lake project demonstrated by the CMIF Ontario. Collaboration with Queen's University and STARK Resources demonstrates the effectiveness of partnerships between government, industry, and research. Tests in optical sorting reduced the amount of waste material by 25 to 45% before further processing, resulting in improved ore quality (Li-Grade) up to 1.8 times. Preliminary engineering analyses suggest a path to reduce planned investment costs for crushing and concentrators by up to 50%. The Georgia Lake project, in conjunction with the planned converter in Red Rock, strengthens Rock Tech's integrated "Mine-to-Converter" strategy in Ontario and supports the establishment of an independent Canadian battery supply chain.

Testprogramm zur optischen Erzsortierung, kofinanziert durch den Ontario Critical Minerals Innovation Fund , identifiziert einen möglichen Weg zur Effizienzsteigerung sowie zur Senkung der Investitions- und Betriebskosten (CAPEX/OPEX).

Wesentliche Ergebnisse: - Der Critical Minerals Processing Fund (CMIF) Ontarios hat dazu beigetragen, das Potenzial für signifikante Kostenreduktion und Wertsteigerung des Georgia Lake Projekts zu demonstrieren. - Zusammenarbeit mit der Queen's University und STARK Resources belegt die Wirksamkeit von Kooperationen zwischen Regierung, Industrie und Forschung. - In Tests zur optischen Erzsortierung konnten im Vorfeld der Weiterverarbeitung rund 25 bis 45 % des Abfallmaterials entfernt werden. - Daraus resultiert eine verbesserte Erzqualität (Li-Grade) um das 1,4-Fache bis 1,8-Fache.

- Erste Ingenieuranalysen deuten auf einen Weg hin, die geplanten Investitionskosten für die Zerkleinerungsanlage (Crushing) und den Konzentrator wesentlich - um bis zu 50 % - zu senken. - Das Georgia Lake Projekt stärkt im Zusammenspiel mit dem geplanten Konverter in Red Rock die breitere, integrierte"Mine-to-Converter"-Strategie von Rock Tech in Ontario und unterstützt den Aufbau einer unabhängigen kanadischen Batterie-Lieferkette





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Ontario Critical Minerals Innovation Fund Georgia Lake Project Critical Minerals Processing Fund (CMIF) Ontar Queen's University STARK Resources Optical Sorting UV-Laser-Based Sorting XRT Sensorsortierung Allmineral Aufbereitungstechnik Gmbh & Co. KG Optimum N.V. Cooperation Between Government Industry And Research Improved Ore Quality (Li-Grade) Reduced Investment Costs For Crushing And Conc Strengthening Of The Integrated \Mine-To-Conve Support For The Establishment Of An Independen

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