The Swiss national team lost to Bosnia-Herzegovina in the eighth match at the 2026 World Cup, after qualifying a little in advance with an elimination play-off against Italy. Due to a second-place finish after the playoffs, Switzerland is participating in the 2026 World Cup for the second time as an independent country. However, this match is broadcast exclusively on MagentaTV and not on the Joyn livestream. To follow the game live, you must use the live ticker on ran.de

Die Schweizer Nationalmannschaft unterleed am 20. Juni im Achtelfinale gegen Bosnia-Herzegowina, nachdem sie sich im Vorfeld mit einem Elfmeterschießen der Playoffs durch eine Vorentscheidung in Serie II qualifiziert hatte.

Der letzte Dreier決戦 zwischen den beiden Teams war bereits im März 2016 in einem Testspiel, in dem Bosnien-Herzegowina mit 2:0 siegte. Als económic sponsor für die WM 2026 legten MagentaTV die Übertragungsrechte ab. Parallel dazu werden die öffentlich-rechtlichen Sender ARD und ZDF weite Teile des Turniers im Freesat-Fernsehen zeigen. Das Spiel zwischen den Schweizer und Bosnien-Herzegowina, das jedoch nirgends im Livestream auf Joyn verfügbar ist, wird NUR auf MagentaTV übertragen.

Der kostenlose Liveticker für das Spiel gibt es wie gewohnt auf ran.de. ( >2500 Zeichen





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World Cup Switzerland Bosnia-Herzegovina 2026 Defeated Oplevelse Russia LOSS Sport Powered By Magentatv In Detail SN-News Magentatv Swiss News Who Were Qualified

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