The 25 Best Talents for the 2026 World Cup

The 2026 World Cup could be a platform for young players to showcase their talents, with 891 players set to participate in their first World Cup. The article highlights the top 25 talents, including Manzambi, Yan Diomande, Bazoumana Toure, Gilberto Mora, Lucas Bergvall, Nico Paz, Gessime Yassine, and Ayyoub Bouaddi.

Bei der WM 2026 stehen nicht nur die Superstars im Fokus. Das Turnier in den USA, Kanada und Mexiko könnte auch zur großen Bühne für junge Spieler werden, die viele Fans noch nicht auf dem Zettel haben.

Viele Stars sind längst bekannt. Doch gerade die neuen Gesichter machen dieses Turnier spannend. Ganze 891 Spieler stehen vor ihrer ersten Weltmeisterschaft. Darunter sind zahlreiche Talente, die sich in Nordamerika weltweit einen Namen machen könnten. stellt Euch die 25 besten Talente vor - in einem Mix aus 'muss man kennen' und 'achtet auf diesen No-Name'





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World Cup Young Players Talents Stars Manzambi Yan Diomande Bazoumana Toure Gilberto Mora Lucas Bergvall Nico Paz Gessime Yassine Ayyoub Bouaddi

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