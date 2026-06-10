The Boroughs: Duffer-Brüder bringen neue Netflix-Serie mit stylischen Alltagslooks

Die neuen Serien der Duffer-Brüder, bekannt aus Stranger Things, setzen nicht nur mit ihrer Handlung Maßstäbe, sondern auch mit den wardrobtauglichen Outfits der Charaktere. Wir zeigen, wie man die lässigen Poloshirts und schlichten T-Shirts der Serie in den eigenen Alltag integriert und welche Materialien und Farben besonders vielseitig kombinierbar sind.

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Series can not only stay memorable with exciting stories, strong characters, and big images in mind. Sometimes it is also the looks that immediately catch the eye and spark desire. Especially with characters who dress in a rather unpretentious, cool, and everyday style, outfits can often be particularly easy to transfer into one's own wardrobe.

Here we show you the trailer for the new Netflix series 'The Boroughs,' which comes from the pen of the Duffer Brothers, who already landed a huge hit with 'Stranger Things'. It features a polo collar, a short placket, and short sleeves. The look is deliberately kept simple because the shirt is plain, free of embellishments, and therefore very versatile to combine.

Exactly that makes it a piece that you'll quickly pull out of the closet again and again in everyday life. This gives the polo shirt a pleasantly natural feel and works well on warm days or for casual leisure looks.

In addition, it has a straight hem, ribbed cuffs at the sleeve ends, and buttons that can be fastened at the front. It consists of 100 percent cotton and also focuses on a simple, comfortable look. Due to its loose cut, it is suitable for relaxed everyday outfits. Another option consists of 95 percent polyester and five percent elastane.

This makes it stretchy, comfortable, and suitable for leisure, vacation, or casual summer looks. A third variant has short sleeves and a placket with three buttons. The material consists of 100 percent cotton in a fine piqué texture. The small Boss logo on the chest makes the shirt look a bit more upscale.

The goal is an outfit that doesn't look too styled but still appears neat. For even more series vibes, you can wear a light jacket in beige, dark blue, or brown with it. This combination goes well with chino pants. Colors like sand, cream, navy, or dark brown harmonize especially well with olive.

You can combine loafers, simple leather sneakers, or boots. This makes the outfit look polished but remains comfortable enough for everyday wear





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The Boroughs Netflix Duffer Brothers Stranger Things Poloshirt Freizeitmode Alltagslook Mode Inspirier Outfit Piqué Baumwolle

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