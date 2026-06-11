The Discreet Life of Alois von und zu Liechtenstein

Alois von und zu Liechtenstein, the oldest son of Prince Hans-Adam II. and Princess Marie, will celebrate his 58th birthday on June 11, 2026. Despite being one of the oldest noble families in Europe, the Liechtenstein family has kept a low profile, preferring to remain in the shadows of other European royal families. Alois, known for his discretion, has been the representative of the Principality of Liechtenstein since 2004, taking on the duties of the head of state both domestically and abroad. In the 1980s, he met Sophie, the daughter of Prince Max in Bavaria and Princess Elizabeth, and they married on July 3, 1993. The couple has four children and has maintained a low profile, rarely appearing in public and not having any social media accounts. Their 30-year marriage is considered remarkable for its stability and has earned Alois the reputation of being the most discreet prince in Europe.

Alois von und zu Liechtenstein , the oldest son of Prince Hans-Adam II. and Princess Marie, will celebrate his 58th birthday on June 11, 2026. Despite being one of the oldest noble families in Europe, the Liechtenstein family has kept a low profile, preferring to remain in the shadows of other European royal families.

Alois, known for his discretion, has been the representative of the Principality of Liechtenstein since 2004, taking on the duties of the head of state both domestically and abroad. In the 1980s, he met Sophie, the daughter of Prince Max in Bavaria and Princess Elizabeth, and they married on July 3, 1993. The couple has four children and has maintained a low profile, rarely appearing in public and not having any social media accounts.

Their 30-year marriage is considered remarkable for its stability and has earned Alois the reputation of being the most discreet prince in Europe





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Liechtenstein Alois Von Und Zu Liechtenstein Sophie Discretion Royal Family

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