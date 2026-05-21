Thunderstruck Resources Ltd. Closes Private Placement

Thunderstruck Resources Ltd. completed its non-brokered private placement and raised $1,598,534.74 from the sale of 14,532,134 common shares.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2026) - Thunderstruck Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AWE) (the"Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the"Placement", see press release dated March 31, 2026).

The Placement consisted of an aggregate of 14,532,134 common shares issued at a price of $0.11 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,598,534.74, of which Zhaojin International Gold Co. Ltd ("Zhaojin") acquired, through a wholly owned subsidiary, 14,207,134 shares, representing 19.99% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares. No finder's fees were payable in connection with the Placement. All shares issued pursuant to the Placement are subject to a hold period in Canada expiring on September 21, 2026.

The net proceeds from the Placement are expected to be used to fund the Company's 2026 exploration programs on its mineral prospects in Fiji, as well as for general working capital purposes





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Thunderstruck Resources Zhaojin Non-Brokered Private Placement Vatukoula Gold Mine Shenzhen Jinan China Canada Fiji Viti Levu

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