Tränen, Stolperer, Bestechung: So startet die neue Staffel Germany's Next Topmodel

Die neue Staffel von Germany's Next Topmodel startet mit bekannten Zutaten und neuen Gesichtern. Heidi Klum ist wieder zurück und lässt 100 Kandidatinnen auf der Suche nach dem Traum von Ruhm und Reichtum durchlaufen.

Tears, stumbles, bribes: This is how the first episode of the new season of Germany's Next Topmodel unfolds. From 'I love you, Mama!' to 'I'm grateful to God, I'm grateful to Heidi,' it's that time again. In a season when Germany is at its most dreary and gloomy, the sun rises Thursday evenings. For almost twenty years, the best-humored German emigrant, Heidi Klum, has been chasing teenagers in high heels over obstacle courses, submerging them underwater, and dangling them from cranes.

The premiere took place in a cinema on Berlin's Ku'damm. There's plenty of champagne, giggling fans in glittering tops crunching popcorn on the red carpet. They marvel at influencers and former contestants, who shove their way through in beautiful but uncomfortable outfits. There's a greeting from Klum and a raffle, a few former contestants get nostalgic. 'GNTM has completely changed my life,' says former winner Toni Dreher-Adenuga: 'I'm grateful to God, I'm grateful to Heidi, I'm grateful to the show'. Twenty years ago, the chance of winning GNTM was inversely proportional to body weight. Klum readily admits today that this was not a good idea. She has learned more from this than the rest of the entertainment industry. Meanwhile, GNTM has become something like avant-garde, and probably no German broadcasting slot is as diverse as her show. This year, Klum has two of them (broadcasting slots). 'Tuesday will be testosterone-rich,' reads a trailer flickering across the screen. Klum has invited 'male plus-size models' and 'Best-Ager participants'. So: Fat and old men. Tuesdays now focus on the male models, while Thursdays are the female models' turn. After the first six weeks, the remaining participants, both female and male, compete together. The show is broadcast on television and streaming. Anyone who can't handle spoilers should stop reading here. Just as much: Everything is as it always is, maybe a little better. The first episode follows the contestants on the catwalk in Munich. The men haven't appeared yet. Klum had breastfed her daughter Leni backstage in the first season. This time she sits as a 'guest judge' next to Klum in the director's chair. This is much funnier than the usual designers and celebrities who often appear pale and inhibited before Klum's awe. Leni Klum chats about lunch on set (only salad, unfortunately no goulash) and that she didn't get a pedicure today and also didn't shave her legs. Why bother, since she's wearing trousers anyway? She's chatty but very serious about her job. The two are assessing 100 out of 1000 applicants who had applied by video, they say. When Leni Klum likes a contestant, she cheers: 'I love you, Mama!'The success formula of GNTM is based on a simple truth. No one is as hopelessly naive and simultaneously fascinating as early twenties. Of course, they can't walk in high heels, nor can they pass job interviews. Of course, they have unrealistic views of the world and dream of fame and fortune. They dress them in too expensive clothes and fly them in private jets. Much of it corresponds exactly to the dramatic recipe of past seasons. There are the twins, one shy and one extroverted. There is the ambitious mother-daughter duo. There are the sentences that have fallen word for word for 10 years: 'I am Germany's Next Topmodel 2025, because I have personality' and 'Less hip!' and 'I love the look!'. And of course, Klum's trick question: 'Did you have fun?' There is only one right answer to this. Those who are unlucky still get: 'You haven't been given a chance'. Not to mention those who try to persuade Klum or bribe her with a gift (“This is a birthstone, you have to charge it in the sun - but not in the moon!”). A contestant, by profession a cleaning lady, is allowed to pose with an industrial vacuum cleaner in the introduction sequence. Some of the silly sayings will probably travel through the internet as memes for a long time to come. Like that of the newly married contestant who holds pictures of her honeymoon in her hands and announces: 'I have a horse, I have a husband - now I still need a Topmodel title!' Or this one: 'I'm already 25 years old, I hope you can't tell!' The tears are particularly dramatic among the youngest. They are sometimes younger than the television format itself, so they have never lived in a world without GNTM. They snuck to the television to watch the first seasons. They've dreamed of the economy-class group flight to the Modelvilla youth hostel in Los Angeles ever since. And yet, some hearts are broken directly ('Heidi misses something!'). Just recently, Chioma Nnadi, the head of British Vogue, has rightly observed that more thin and super thin models are being booked on the catwalks of the world again. The days when body positivity and imperfections could be used as a marketing tool for fashion brands seem to be over.





