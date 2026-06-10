Trinity One Metals Ltd. Provides Operations Update on Silver-1 Mine in Ecuador and Victory Project in Mongolia

Trinity One Metals Ltd. is pleased to provide an operations update on the Silver-1 Mine in Ecuador and Victory Project in Mongolia. The Company is advancing Silver-1 through a multi stream technical program focused on systematic tailings sampling, waste rock evaluation and geophysical planning to generate priority diamond drill targets.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2026) - Trinity One Metals Ltd. (TSXV: TOM) (FSE: 5D5) ("Trinity One" or the"Company") is pleased to provide an operations update on the Silver-1 Mine in Ecuador and Victory Project in Mongolia .

The Company is advancing Silver-1 through a multi stream technical program focused on systematic tailings sampling, waste rock evaluation and geophysical planning to generate priority diamond drill targets. In Mongolia, the Company has recently completed a three hole diamond drilling campaign at the Victory Project for a total of approximately 600 metres, with assay results pending. Highlights Thomas Wood, Chief Executive Officer of Trinity One, commented: "Silver-1 is moving from historical review into modern field execution.

Initial silver results from the tailings material are encouraging, particularly as the results received to date are broadly consistent with the historical 2007 sampling data.

" The Company is moving beyond initial sampling toward a systematic 15 metre by 15 metre tailings program designed to test the grade, thickness and continuity of the material across the tailings area. This work will give us a much clearer understanding of the scale, grade distribution and potential pathways to realise future value from the tailings. In Mongolia, we are pleased to have completed our three hole diamond drilling campaign at Victory.

We now have two active technical workstreams across the portfolio, with assay results pending from Victory and further fieldwork expected from Silver-1. Silver-1 Mine, Ecuador The Silver-1 Mine is located in the historic San Bartolomé silver district of Ecuador. The project area contains historic mine workings, tailings, waste rock material and broader exploration potential.

The Company has recently completed a 3D mapping program over the project area, providing a modern base map to support planned sampling, geophysical work, future drilling and environmental planning. This work is expected to assist in defining access, surface features, historic workings, tailings geometry and future work areas.

The Company's current focus is the systematic evaluation of the project's tailings and waste rock areas, while advancing broader geological and geophysical diamond drill target generation across the project to define an NI 43-101 compliant resource. Initial Assay Results The Company has received initial assay results from recent sampling of tailings and waste rock material at Silver-1. Initial tailings material returned: Waste Rock Evaluation The Company is also progressing evaluation of the project's historic waste rock areas.

Initial waste rock assays have returned silver, gold, lead and zinc values, including a sample grading 405.27 g/t silver and 3.07 g/t gold. The Company views these results as extremely encouraging and intends to undertake further systematic drilling and sampling of the waste rock areas. The current waste rock work plan includes manual pits and surface sampling designed to provide an initial understanding of grade variability and material distribution.

If results support further work, the Company may consider larger scale mechanical sampling or drilling based evaluation. Initial waste rock samples returned: The Company cautions that these results are from an initial and limited sample set and should not be considered representative of the broader tailings or waste rock areas. Further systematic sampling is required to determine grade distribution, continuity, thickness and potential tonnage.

Systematic Tailings Program Trinity One is preparing a systematic drilling and sampling program over the Silver-1 tailings area. The Company plans to drill in a 15 metre by 15 metre grid, comprising approximately 35 sampling points across the tailings area. Sampling points are expected to be advanced to approximately 8 to 10 metres depth where ground conditions allow.

Sampled at one metre intervals, the program is expected to generate approximately 350 samples, subject to final decisions regarding sample intervals and compositing. The objective of the program is to better define the thickness of the tailings, lateral and vertical grade distribution, potential tonnage, silver, gold, lead and zinc distribution, material characteristics, geotechnical conditions and potential future processing pathways. The Company expects this program to be the first major modern systematic evaluation of the Silver-1 tailings area.

No mineral resource or mineral reserve has been established at Silver-1, and the Company is not treating the tailings as a current mineral resource or mineral reserve. Further systematic sampling, QA/QC, technical review and independent verification will be required. Geophysics, Geotechnical Work and Target Generation The company is advancing multiple geophysical and geotechnical workstreams at Silver-1





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Trinity One Metals Ltd. Silver-1 Mine Ecuador Victory Project Mongolia Diamond Drilling Geophysical Planning Systematic Sampling Tailings Evaluation Waste Rock Evaluation Geotechnical Work Geophysical Work Geological Exploration Mineral Resource Mineral Reserve NI 43-101 Compliant Resource

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