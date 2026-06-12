TSX Venture Exchange Accepts Vatic Ventures' Acquisition of Assets from Velvet Clean Energy Corp.

Vatic Ventures Corp. (TSXV: VCV) (FSE: V8V) (OTC Pink: VCVVF) (the"Company" or"Vatic") is pleased to announce that, further to the Company's news release dated April 14, 2026, the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") has conditionally accepted the Company's previously announced acquisition of certain assets from Velvet Clean Energy Corp. (the"Transaction"). The Transaction was originally announced by news release by the Company on April 29th, 2025 but the proposed consolidation of the Company's shares referred to therein will not be proceeding. Resumption of trading of the Company's shares on the TSX Venture Exchange is expected to take place on June 16, 2026. The Transaction constitutes a Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Policy 5.3 and remains subject to acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Vatic Ventures Corp. (TSXV: VCV) (FSE: V8V) (OTC Pink: VCVVF) (the"Company" or"Vatic") is pleased to announce that, further to the Company's news release dated April 14, 2026, the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") has conditionally accepted the Company's previously announced acquisition of certain assets from Velvet Clean Energy Corp. (the" Transaction ").

The Transaction was originally announced by news release by the Company on April 29th, 2025 but the proposed consolidation of the Company's shares referred to therein will not be proceeding. Resumption of trading of the Company's shares on the TSX Venture Exchange is expected to take place on June 16, 2026. The Transaction constitutes a Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Policy 5.3 and remains subject to acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange





FN_Nachrichten / 🏆 88. in DE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

TSX Venture Exchange Vatic Ventures Velvet Clean Energy Corp. Transaction Fundamental Acquisition Policy 5.3 Namibia Uranium Alaskite Alley Rössing Husab Zoya Minerals CC Galore Trading CC

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

S&P 500-Titel Organon Company-Aktie: Organon Company streicht Dividende zusammenOrganon Company-Investoren aufpasst: So hoch fällt die Organon Company-Ausschüttung aus.

Read more »

Ghost-Sender: Exchange Online lässt gefälschte E-Mails anstandslos durchNicht alle Unternehmenskunden von Microsofts Maildienst sind betroffen. Ein Prüfdienst schafft Klarheit und zeigt die möglichen Auswirkungen.

Read more »

OHB und Rheinmetall gründen Joint Venture für Bundeswehr-SatellitenOHB und Rheinmetall haben ihr gemeinsames Unternehmen OHB Rheinmetall Space Networks GmbH mit Sitz in Bremen gegründet und nun ins Handelsregister eintragen lassen, nachdem das Bundeskartellamt die Gründung

Read more »

EQS-Media: LIQID schließt dritten Venture-Fonds mit über 100 Millionen Euro: Anthropic, OpenAI, Stripe und Lovable: LIQID Venture III investiert mit führenden VC-Managern in die nächste Generation globaler TechnologieunternehmenEQS-Media / 05.06.2026 / 06:00 CET/CEST Anthropic, OpenAI, Stripe und Lovable: LIQID Venture III investiert mit führenden VC-Managern in die nächste Generation globaler Technologieunternehmen Berlin

Read more »