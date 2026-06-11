This year's World Cup is unique in that it will have three separate opening ceremonies, each representing a different nation. The ceremonies will take place before the first game of each host nation, with a ceremony in Toronto on Friday before Canada vs Bosnia-Herzegovina, and another in Los Angeles on Sunday before the USA vs Paraguay match. The Mexican opening ceremony will feature a mix of Latin American music, rock, pop, and cumbia, with a focus on Mexican culture and tradition. Shakira and Burna Boy will perform the official World Cup song, and US star Madonna will also be part of the show. The Canadian opening ceremony will feature local artists and music, with US star Katy Perry leading the ceremony in Los Angeles.

Das gab es noch nie! Eine große Besonderheit bei der diesjährigen Eröffnung der Weltmeisterschaft: Es wird nicht nur eine Eröffnungsfeier geben! Da die Spiele derstattfinden, sollen durch eigene Eröffnungsfeiern alle drei Nationen repräsentiert werden.

Vor dem jeweils ersten Spiel des Gastgeberlandes wird es also eine eigene Zeremonie geben.stattfinden. Am Freitag wird vor dem Spiel Kanada gegen Bosnien-Herzegowina (21 Uhr) auch in Toronto die Weltmeisterschaft feierlich eingeleitet. Den dritten Akt wird es am Sonntag in Los Angeles vor dem Spiel USA gegen Paraguay (3 Uhr) geben. Von Musikern aus Mexiko bis zu internationalen Stars: Die Eröffnungsfeier in Mexiko wird einen Mix aus lateinamerikanischer Musik, Rock, Pop und Cumbia haben!

Auch Mexikos Kultur und Tradition sollen im Mittelpunkt stehen. Und natürlich darf sie nicht fehlen: Weltstar-Shakira (49). Zusammen mit Burna Boy (34) soll sie den offiziellen WM-Song „Dai Dai“ performen. Auch US-Star Madonna (67) soll die Show bereichern.

Für ihre Eröffnungsfeier am Freitagabend setzen die Kanadier auf heimische Artists und Musik. In Toronto sollen diese Stars bei der Eröffnungsfeier auftreten:„High Energy“ (auf Deutsch: „viel Energie“) ist das Motto der US-Amerikaner in Los Angeles, Kalifornien. US-Popstar Katy Perry (41) führt die Eröffnungsfeier mit „Festivalstimmung“ an. Auch dabei sein sollen diese Stars





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World Cup Opening Ceremony Three Separate Ceremonies Mexican Music Shakira Burna Boy Katy Perry Madonna Toronto Los Angeles Canada Vs Bosnia-Herzegovina USA Vs Paraguay

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