A Ghostscript vulnerability called “Upload2Shell” threatens various operating systems, programs and services online.

A security vulnerability in Ghostscript rated high risk threatens various operating systems, programs and services. Attackers can use malicious files to inject arbitrary code. The vulnerability lies in the fact that the “-dSAFER” option can be bypassed when processing Type 1 fonts using carefully crafted files.

The rendering process then executes commands specified by attackers, the researchers who discovered the flaw summarize on their According to the vulnerability entry, attackers can use malicious PostScript or PDF files to trigger a type error and subsequently cause a “use-after-free” error, enabling them to inject and execute arbitrary code (rated it “critical” — a rating neither VulnCheck nor NVD shares. But according to the Upload2Shell website, the flaw was discovered in late July.

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Ghostscript is bundled as a library in all kinds of systems, making them vulnerable as well. Often, simply uploading an image is enough: Libraries such as ImageMagick or Pillow pass files disguised as .png or .jpg to Ghostscript, for example when generating a preview.

The website’s timeline lists, among others, Google’s image and document pipeline, WordPress Core, CUPS in Debian 13, Roundcube, Plesk Obsidian, WordPress plug-ins such as Essential Addons for Elementor and Forminator, Mayan EDMS, DokuWiki, MediaWiki, ResourceSpace and Ubuntu. Security updates are now available for most of the listed systems, and admins should install them promptly. The researchers list software versions that include security patches on the Upload2Shell website.

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The list also identifies the attack path that can be used to exploit the flaw. Artifex fixed the flaw on Sept. 8 with Ghostscript 10.08.0. No attacks in the wild are known so far, but technical details have been public since Nov. 21. IT managers should check whether they are running vulnerable versions of Ghostscript on their systems and apply available security updates.

Interested readers can also find a morethat also put many other systems at risk. At the time, Ormandy already noted that people should stop executing “untrusted PostScript”. The idea of confining the PostScript interpreter in a sandbox via -dSAFER to prevent filesystem access and code execution apparently doesn’t work reliably enough. Such flaws aren’t just a theoretical threat. Ghostscript vulnerabilities