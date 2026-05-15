US-President Donald Trump and Chancellor Friedrich Merz converge on Iran policy, both viewed as lining up with China

US and German positions on Iran seem to have been consolidated, with President Trump and Chancellor Merz agreeing on policy, which was seen as aligning with China, after their separate phone calls.

US-Präsident Donald Trump has raised the stakes in the search for high enriched uranium supplies in Iran , stating that the issue is primarily about foreign policy rather than anything else, during an interview broadcast by Fox News while he was in China .

The President said that `I would feel better if I could get it`, referring to the stocks reportedly still in Iran. He also mentioned the alternative option of re-bombarding the country. The President expressed optimism about having access to the uranium and said they would get it and that it would make him feel better.

President Trump reacted to statements made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who claimed that the war against Iran is not over until Iran's sensitive nuclear materials are secured. Chancellor Friedrich Merz, the German Chancellor, is understood to be in agreement with President Trump's views on Iran. They had a phone call following the President's return from China, during which they expressed agreement that Iran needs to return to the negotiating table.

The ‘Road of Hormuz' needs to be opened and Tehran must not possess nuclear weapons





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