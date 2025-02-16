USA sichere sich als erster Finalist und Gruppensieger beim 4 Nations Face-off

Die USA haben sich dank eines 3:1-Siegs gegen Kanada als erster Finalist und Gruppensieger beim 4 Nations Face-off qualifiziert. Das Team aus den Vereinigten Staaten ist nun nicht mehr von Platz eins zu verdrängen. Im finalen Gruppenspiel trifft Kanada am Montag (19 Uhr) - dann in Boston - auf Finnland.

Die USA secured their spot as the first finalist and group winner at the 4 Nations Face-off thanks to a 3:1 victory against Canada. The United States is now unreachable from the top spot. Ahead of the match against Sweden, Canada made several changes. Travis Konecny was dropped from the team.

Sam Bennett played as the center of the fourth line, flanked by Brad Marchand and Seth Jarvis on the wings, while Brayden Point played with Brandon Hagel and Anthony Cirelli – a complete line consisting of players from the Tampa Bay Lightning. The United States also made some tactical changes: The Tkachuk brothers played with Jack Eichel. Kyle Connor moved alongside Brock Nelson and Vincent Trocheck to form the fourth line, while J.T. Miller, Dylan Larkin, and Matt Boldy played together as a new third line. The start of the first period was marked by mutual animosity – whether due to the inherent rivalry, newly emerged political discrepancies between the two North American countries, or a certain show element. In any case, three fights broke out in the first 15 seconds of the game: Brandon Hagel against Matthew Tkachuk, followed immediately by Sam Bennett against Brady Tkachuk, and then Colton Parayko against J.T. Miller. When it came to ice hockey, Canada took the lead with a goal from superstar Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers. After a wonderful pass from Drew Doughty, McDavid positioned himself and skillfully beat Connor Hellebuyck with a backhand shot (6.). The USA was able to respond in the high-class match. After a perfect pass from Jack Eichel, Jake Guentzel overcame the momentarily inattentive goalkeeper Jordan Binnington with a shot through the blocker (11.). In the relatively uneventful second period, Dylan Larkin suddenly took center stage. The captain of the Detroit Red Wings first hit the outside post (33.). Shortly after, however, the center forward beat Binnington with an accurate shot from midfield during a two-on-one situation – 2:1 (34.). The third period also saw a tactical approach. Canada pressed forward, but created few clear scoring chances. In the end, coach Cooper replaced Binnington with a sixth field player for the final minutes. And it was Guentzel who scored into an empty net 79 seconds before the final siren for 3:1. In the final group game, Canada will face Finland on Monday (7 pm) – in Boston. In a group with three teams, each with two points (Canada, Finland, Sweden), the winner can look forward to good chances of reaching the final. The USA has already accomplished this feat and will face Sweden in the night on Tuesday (2 am). If the 'Tre Kronor' win after regular time, they still have final chances





