Vergne Finishes Seventh in a Thrilling Formula E Race in Jeddah

Jean-Eric Vergne drove a strong race in Jeddah, leading for much of the event before finishing seventh. His teammate Max Günther won the first race of the weekend, setting the stage for a successful outing for DS Penske.

Max Günther's triumph on Friday was followed by a strong performance from his DS Penske teammate Jean-Eric Vergne in Saturday's Formula E race in Jeddah . The Frenchman led for much of the race but lost some positions in the final laps, finishing in seventh place. While the rain from the first race persisted until the end, the track was completely soaked before Saturday's practice session.

In this arid region, raindrops often fall as large as table tennis balls, and within just five minutes, the track was flooded, with oil being pressed onto the asphalt surface. Caution was required as the cars rolled out of the garages, but the ground dried just as quickly as it had soaked. The day's only practice session ended at 1 pm local time with Günther's fastest lap time - the outstanding driver of Friday. With a time of 1:15,044 minutes, he was only five hundredths of a second slower than his perfect lap from the previous day. Vergne showed a solid performance, finishing eleventh, less than half a second behind the leader. Although there were no points to be earned, it was an important motivational boost. Many of the top drivers landed in Group A during qualifying. Günther secured third place, advancing to the quarter-finals, while Vergne narrowly missed out, with a deficit of only one hundredth of a second. In the quarter-finals, Günther faced Oliver Rowland (Nissan), who was seeking revenge after his defeat against the DS Penske driver on the previous day. This time, the British driver had the upper hand and advanced to the final, where he was eventually defeated by Taylor Barnard (McLaren). The 20-year-old Barnard became the youngest pole-sitter in the history of the series. From starting positions six (Günther) and twelve (Vergne), DS Penske entered the second race. However, an early collision between Günther and Antonio Felix da Costa's Porsche sent both drivers to the back of the field. After a pit stop, they had to abandon the race, leaving Vergne as the sole remaining DS Penske driver on the track. The Frenchman showed a strong performance, consistently holding a position in the top 5 - an ideal position for effectively managing energy reserves. With 36 Formula E podium finishes in his career, 'JEV' soon moved into the top 3 and engaged in exciting duels with Jake Hughes (Maserati) and Barnard in the McLaren. Unlike the first race, there was no Pit Boost (a mandatory pit stop for fast charging) this time. Instead, drivers had to strategically utilize the Attack Mode, which provides all-wheel drive and additional power for eight minutes. Rowland led at the front, but the tactical use of the Attack Mode brought movement to the field in the final laps. In a thrilling finish, where every remaining battery percentage counted, Vergne had to relinquish some positions in the last corners. In his 137th Formula E race, where he remains the only two-time champion of the series, Vergne finally reached seventh place and earned valuable points for DS Penske. After this promising weekend, DS Penske can draw a largely positive conclusion from Jeddah. Günther shone with a brilliant victory, Vergne showed great determination, and both drivers collected important points for the team. The next stop is the United States, with a brand new track in Miami on April 12th





