Verstappen's Monaco Disappointment as Antonelli Secures Fifth Consecutive Win

Max Verstappen's hopes of victory in the Monaco Grand Prix were dashed when his car stalled on the starting grid, handing Kimi Antonelli his fifth consecutive win. The Dutch driver, who began the race from pole position, suffered a technical issue that prevented his Red Bull from moving after the lights went out. Antonelli faced little competition en route to his fifth consecutive win, with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc over three seconds behind by the tenth lap. Verstappen, who was not at fault for the incident, was left frustrated and retired from the race.

Max Verstappen 's (28) Monaco Grand Prix ended in disappointment as his car stalled on the starting grid, handing Kimi Antonelli (19) his fifth consecutive victory.

The Dutch driver, who began the race from pole position alongside Antonelli, suffered a technical issue that prevented his Red Bull from moving after the lights went out. Verstappen, a four-time world champion, was left stranded as the rest of the field drove past him. His race engineer instructed him to bring the car back to the pits, ending his weekend. Replays showed that Verstappen was not at fault, as a technical problem caused his car to stall.

The exact cause of the issue is still unknown. Meanwhile, Antonelli faced little competition en route to his fifth consecutive win. Lewis Hamilton (41) and Charles Leclerc (28), both driving Ferraris, were over three seconds behind Antonelli by the tenth lap. Verstappen, meanwhile, was already back in his hospitality area, having retired from the race.

The incident was a far cry from the electrifying duel that fans had been hoping for. In a post-race interview with 'Sky', Verstappen expressed his frustration: 'I had a bad feeling with the engine right from the start. I had no power on the first meters, it felt really bad. Something was wrong.

We still don't know what went wrong. I'm going home now, it's only 500 meters away.





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Formula 1 Max Verstappen Kimi Antonelli Monaco Grand Prix Technical Problem

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