VERTEQ SE: Einladung zur ordentlichen Hauptversammlung am 22. Juni 2026

VERTEQ SE summoned its shareholders to the Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Munich on 22 June 2026 to discuss and vote on key governance matters, including the approval of financial statements, exoneration of board members, audit appointments, and remuneration policies for both managing directors and administrative board members.

Die VERTEQ SE , headquartered in München, invites shareholders to its Annual General Meeting on 22 June 2026 at 12:00 at the law firm Heuking Kühn Lüer Wojtek PartGmbB.

The meeting will address several key agenda items, as follows: 1. Presentation of the audited financial statements for the fiscal year 2025, alongside the Management Board’s report. Although these documents will be accessible online and at the meeting venue, no vote is required as the Management Board has already approved them. 2. Resolution on the discharge of the Managing Director and the Administrative Board members for the fiscal year 2025.

The Board endorses these exonerations. 3. Appointment of Forvis Mazars GmbH & Co. KG as the auditor for the 2026 fiscal year and as the reviewer for any condensed financial statements or interim management reports. The Board’s recommendation follows the audit committee’s evaluation, noting that the Board itself serves as the audit committee due to its small size. 4. Ratification of the remuneration system for the Managing Directors in accordance with German corporate law.

The proposed system aligns with legal requirements and will apply to all future employment agreements, renewals, or modifications of existing contracts. Shareholders are to vote on whether to approve this system, which aims to ensure transparency and compliance with regulatory standards. 5. Ratification of the remuneration system for the Administrative Board members, similarly in accordance with SE corporate law. The Board has already finalized this system in line with legal provisions.

Shareholders are called upon to confirm this system at the meeting. The Annual General Meeting provides an opportunity for shareholders to directly influence corporate governance by participating in these resolutions. All relevant documents will be made available online at www.verteq.se under the Investor Relations section for review prior to and during the meeting. This gathering underscores the company’s commitment to transparent governance and investor engagement, ensuring compliance with SE corporate law and fostering trust among its stakeholders





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