Visionary Copper and Gold Mines Inc. Highlights Ground Truthing of Target Areas and Preparation for Phase 2 Drilling Program

Visionary Copper and Gold Mines Inc. has mobilized field personnel to begin ground truthing of target areas on newly acquired licenses and to prepare for the upcoming Phase 2 drilling program. The company also submitted an application for Phase 2 drilling permits and permits for prospecting and ground geophysics over the newly expanded ~30,000 hectare regional land package.

Highlights Field Personnel Mobilized to begin ground truthing of target areas on newly acquired licenses and to prepare for the upcoming Phase 2 drilling program.

Phase 1 Drilling - Mineralization in Every Hole Drilled in the Kraken Zone: including: 75.8 m of 0.45% Cu (PL-112); 41.5 m of 0.39% Cu including 7.5 m of 0.89% Cu (PL-118); and 52.7 m of 0.30% Cu (PL-115). The Krake zone remains open. Regional Lewis Lake Targets: encompass multiple undrilled and partially-tested off-hole EM conductors, IP chargeability anomalies, and untested airborne targets in the Wild Bight Group, the host of the Pt. Leamington VMS deposit.

Billiton/BHP concluded the Lewis Lake area had an environment permissive to host a massive sulphide deposit similar to Pt. Leamington. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2026) - Visionary Copper and Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: VCG) (OTCQB: VCGMF) (the"Company" or"Visionary") is pleased to provide a comprehensive update on its 100% owned Pt. Leamington Project located in central Newfoundland, approximately 37 km by road / trails from Grand Falls-Windsor and 20 km from the provincial power grid.

This update summarizes Phase 1 exploration results, the application for Phase 2 drilling permits, and permits for prospecting and ground geophysics over the newly expanded ~30,000 hectare regional land package, and the mobilization of field personnel for the exploration season. Max Porterfield, President & CEO of Visionary, stated:"The Phase 1 program delivered everything we hoped for and more with mineralization in every Kraken hole, wide intervals of base metals confirmed across over 800 metres of strike, and results that give us a clear, high-confidence target set for Phase 2.

With permits submitted, rigs being lined up, and our people on the ground right now preparing the site and ground-truthing our regional targets, Visionary is executing on all fronts simultaneously. We have never been better positioned to move this project forward.

" Phase 2 Drilling and Prospecting Permits Submitted Visionary submitted an Application for Exploration Approval to the Newfoundland and Labrador Department of Energy and Mines (Mineral Lands Division) for a Phase 2 diamond drilling program at the Pt. Leamington VMS Deposit on Mining Lease 136. The program is designed to upgrade and expand the existing Pt. Leamington mineral resource and to further define and expand the newly emerging Kraken Zone discovered during Phase 1.

Concurrently, a Planned Exploration Work for Prospecting, Geochemical Sampling and/or Ground-Based Geophysical Surveying permit has been submitted covering all 21 mineral licenses in the recently expanded ~30,000 hectare land package. This permit will support systematic ground truthing of target areas across the newly expanded ground, including the Lewis Lake area. Field Personnel Mobilized - Ground Truthing and Program Preparation Underway Visionary has mobilized field personnel to the Pt. Leamington Project area.

Teams are currently engaged in: Phase 1 Exploration Results - Pt. Leamington Deposit and Kraken Zone Visionary recently concluded its Phase 1 exploration program, the first drilling at the Pt. Leamington Project in over two decades, completing 10 diamond drill holes (PL-111 through PL-120) testing both the Pt. Leamington Horizon and the newly interpreted Kraken Horizon (See News Release Dated May 13, 2026).

The program was highly successful, delivering wide intersections of base and precious metals mineralization over 800 metres of combined strike (See 3D View with 2026 Drilling). To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3408/300113_cf94057cf424784e_001full.jpg Key Phase 1 outcomes: Table 1: Phase 1 Key Drill Results -- Pt. Leamington and Kraken Zone Notes: True width estimates are unknown and will be determined with further drilling.

Additional details of drill results set forth in the news release dated May 13, 2026. Existing Pt. Leamington Mineral Resource Phase 2 drilling will build upon the existing Pt. Leamington mineral resource (see news release dated October 25, 2021): Regional Exploration - ~30,000 Hectare Land Package and Lewis Lake Targets Concurrent with Phase 2 deposit drilling, Visionary is advancing its regional exploration strategy across the newly expanded ~30,000 hectare (300 km2) land package (See News Release Date May 21, 2026).

A portion of the expanded ground covers the Lewis Lake area -- a VMS-prospective area situated east of the Pt. Leamington Deposit in the same Wild Bight Group host stratigraphy, previously explored by a joint venture that included Billiton Exploration Canada Ltd. (now BHP) from 1999-2001, as well as by Noranda, Altius Resources and Inmet Mining





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Pt. Leamington Project Ground Truthing Phase 2 Drilling Regional Exploration Lewis Lake Targets VMS-Prospective Area Wild Bight Group Billiton Exploration Canada Ltd. Noranda Altius Resources Inmet Mining

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