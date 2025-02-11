Volkswagen ID.7 Leads German Electric Car Registrations in January

The Volkswagen ID.7 has taken the top spot for new electric vehicle registrations in Germany for January 2023, surpassing the Tesla Model Y. This success is attributed to several factors, including the ID.7's recent launch and the ongoing popularity of the Volkswagen Group's electric vehicle lineup.

Volkswagen's ID.7 has topped the registrations of new electric vehicles in Germany for the first month of 2023, according to KBA statistics. A total of 3,140 units of the model hit the German roads. Tesla's Model Y, on the other hand, only managed to secure the seventh position. The facelift of the Model Y is likely the main reason for this. The Skoda Enyaq secured the second place with 3,056 new registrations. The third place also went to the VW Group: A total of 2,678 Volkswagen ID.

4 (including ID.5, as the KBA does not differentiate here) were newly registered in Germany in January. The fourth and fifth places were also occupied by electric vehicles from the VW Group. The Volkswagen ID.3 came in at 2,014 and the Seat brand Cupra with the Born at 1,893 new registrations. With the Audi Q4 e-tron (1,001, sixth place) and the Cupra Tavascan (825, tenth place), further models based on the MEB platform made it into the top 10. Tesla, on the other hand, managed only the seventh place. The Kraftfahrt-Bundesamt (KBA) recorded a total of 979 new units of the Model Y last month. The Model Y last reached a three-digit number of new registrations almost 2.5 years ago. The facelift of the Model Y, which was recently released, is likely one reason for this. Among the remaining manufacturers in the top ten are Dacia and Mini. While 868 new units of the Romanian car manufacturer's Spring were registered, Mini had 830 electric cars. However, since the KBA does not break down the number of new registrations by individual models for the BMW brand, no specific model can be highlighted here.





