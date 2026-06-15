Western Copper and Gold Corporation Extends Strategic Partnership with Mitsubishi Materials

Western Copper and Gold Corporation has strengthened its strategic partnership with Mitsubishi Materials Corporation by extending the rights and obligations of their investor rights agreement until November 30, 2028. The agreement allows Mitsubishi Materials to acquire 1.2 million common shares of Western through open market purchases, which will be non-dilutive to existing shareholders.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2026) - Western Copper and Gold Corporation (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) ("Western" or the"Company") is pleased to announce a further strengthening of its strategic partnership with Mitsubishi Materials Corporation (" Mitsubishi Materials ").

Further to its news release dated June 4, 2026, Western has entered into an amended and restated investor rights agreement with Mitsubishi Materials, most notably extending the rights and obligations thereunder until November 30, 2028, subject to Mitsubishi Materials acquiring 1.2 million common shares of the Company through open market purchases. These purchases will be non-dilutive to existing shareholders, as no new shares will be issued by the Company.

Upon completion, Mitsubishi Materials' ownership in Western will return to approximately 5%.

"Mitsubishi Materials continues to demonstrate their long-term conviction in Western and the Casino Project," said Sandeep Singh, President & CEO. "We greatly value their involvement and feel it is mutually beneficial to extend the relationship. " About Western Copper and Gold Corporation Western Copper and Gold Corporation is advancing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino Project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices. For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com. On behalf of the board, "Sandeep Singh" Sandeep Singh President and CEO Western Copper and Gold Corporatio





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Western Copper And Gold Corporation Mitsubishi Materials Casino Project Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine Greenfield Copper-Gold Mining Projects Responsible Mining Technologies And Practices First Nations And Local Communities Strategic Partnership Investor Rights Agreement Open Market Purchases Non-Dilutive To Existing Shareholders Approximately 5%

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