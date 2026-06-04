What is possible for Germany at the 2026 World Cup?

Oliver Bierhoff, a former DFB manager, predicts that everything is possible for Germany at the 2026 World Cup, provided they live like they did in previous successes, with discipline, team spirit, and trust. He also mentions that Germany is not a top favorite, but there is strong competition with other nations like France, Spain, Portugal, and Argentina.

Few days before the start of the 2026 World Cup in the USA, the German national team is already in Chicago. They will spend some days with a test match against host USA - a warm-up before the start.

But what is possible for Germany at this tournament? Oliver Bierhoff (58), a former DFB manager, made a prediction in an interview with the FAZ. He said that everything is possible for Germany, provided they live like they did in previous successes, with discipline, team spirit, and trust.

Then, everything is possible for the team of coach Julian Nagelsmann. However, Bierhoff also mentioned that Germany is not a top favorite. He sees other nations ahead.

"There is of course strong competition with the French, the Spanish, the Portuguese, and the Argentinians. " Especially the title defender Argentina is expected to give their all, with heart, passion, and a special bite. Also, Manuel Neuer, the Bayern goalkeeper, made a comeback to the DFB team and will be the number one goalkeeper. Bierhoff thinks this is the right step.

"I believe that if you ask all Bundesliga players, 90 percent would say: I want Manuel in goal, because he is still world class and can move mountains with his personality. Therefore, he has never been questioned.

" Therefore, he hopes for solid performances from Manuel Neuer. Germany will start with a match against Curacao (June 14, 19:00).

Then, they will have duels with the Grenadines (June 20, 22:00) and Ecuador (June 25, 22:00) in the group stage





SPORTBILD / 🏆 90. in DE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

World Cup Germany Prediction Team Spirit Discipline Trust Manuel Neuer Curacao Grenadines Ecuador

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DC-Laden bei Lidl für 27 Cent pro kWh im Juni 2026 möglichIm Juni 2026 bietet Lidl an seinen deutschen Schnellladesäulen DC-Strom für 27 Cent pro kWh an. Voraussetzung ist die Nutzung von Lidl Pay.

Read more »

Be Quiet zur Computex 2026: Neue AiO-Wasserkühlung, CPU-Kühler und LüfterBe Quiet zeigt zur Computex 2026 neue Kühlprodukte: AiO und Luftkühler mit LCD sowie Light-Wings-Pro-IO-Lüfter mit Softwaresteuerung.

Read more »

WM-Schock für TV-Zuschauer: Viele Spiele 2026 nur gegen Bares!„WM 2026: Pay-TV-Hammer! Viele Spiele gibt es nur gegen Bares. Erfahren Sie, welche 60 Partien ARD und ZDF kostenlos übertragen – alle Deutschland-Matches bleiben frei empfangbar.“

Read more »

NASDAQ-Aktie Amazon vor Prime Day 2026: Darauf können sich Mitglieder beim Prime Day 2026 freuenAmazon hat den Prime Day 2026 für den 23. bis 26. Juni angekündigt und holt das Rabattereignis damit früher ins Jahr als gewohnt.

Read more »