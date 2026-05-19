White Gold Corp. Announces Successful Induced Polarization Geophysical Programs in Yukon's White Gold District

White Gold Corp. has successfully completed Induced Polarization (IP) and resistivity ground geophysical programs on the Guilder target (Loonie Property) and the Mt. Hart target (Nolan Property) in the Yukon's White Gold District. The IP surveys have outlined multiple drill-ready chargeability anomalies that exhibit strong spatial correlation with interpreted structural conduits, magnetite-destructive alteration zones, and metal zonation patterns characteristic of porphyry and epithermal systems.

White Gold Corp. (TSXV:WGO)(OTCQX:WHGOF)(FRA:29W) is pleased to announce the results of its Induced Polarization (IP) and resistivity ground geophysical programs on the Guilder target (Loonie Property) and the Mt.

Hart target (Nolan Property) in the prolific White Gold District of west-central Yukon, Canada. The IP surveys were designed to test beneath extensive, multi-element soil geochemical anomalies and structurally complex corridors identified through recent LiDAR and VLF-EM surveys. The results have successfully outlined multiple compelling, drill-ready chargeability anomalies that exhibit strong spatial correlation with interpreted structural conduits, magnetite-destructive alteration zones, and metal zonation patterns characteristic of porphyry and epithermal systems.

These results warrant follow up programs including ground truthing and structural mapping, trenching, and most importantly the initiation of diamond core drilling





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Induced Polarization Resistivity Geophysical Guilder Target Mt. Hart Target White Gold District Yukon Canada Porphyry Epithermal Soil Geochemistry Structural Corridors Diamond Core Drilling

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