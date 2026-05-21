Wolfsburg und Paderborn unentschieden - Entscheidung im Rückspiel

Wolfsburg and Paderborn played to a disappointing 0-0 draw, leaving the decision for the final relegation spot hanging in the balance. The game will be decided in the return leg on Monday evening in Paderborn.

Dieter Hecking 's Wolfsburg stumbled to a disappointing 0-0 draw against Paderborn , leaving the decision for the final relegation spot hanging in the balance. The game will be decided in the return leg on Monday evening in Paderborn .

For Hecking, the result is a blow to his ongoing attempt to save the club. The 61-year-old took over Wolfsburg only on the 26th matchday and managed to lead the club to the relegation playoff spot after a difficult period. Despite their offensive efforts, Wolfsburg struggled to create clear-cut chances against the well-organized Paderborn. The first big chance belonged to the visitors.

After a pass from Bilbija, Castaneda missed from close range (9. ). Shortly after, the stadium fell silent as both fan sections temporarily suspended their support due to a medical emergency. Wolfsburg improved slightly in the second half, but was repeatedly thwarted by Paderborn goalkeeper Dennis Seimen.

The 20-year-old, on loan from VfB Stuttgart, made several crucial saves against Daghim (32. ) and later also a deflected shot from Eriksen (43. ). Even after the break, Seimen was a constant threat.

The U21 national team goalkeeper is still under contract with Paderborn until the end of the season and is expected to become the new number one for the Swabians. Paderborn can still dream of promotion. In the closing stages, the Westfalen almost snatched the away win with a Bilbija header just before the line (84. ).

In the chaotic stoppage time, Paderborn defender Sticker received a red card (90. +4). This leaves everything open for Paderborn. The SCP last played in the Bundesliga in the 2019/20 season and can dream of promotion after their strong performance in Wolfsburg





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Wolfsburg Paderborn Bundesliga Relegation Hecking Seimen Bilbija Castaneda Daghim Eriksen Sticker

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