World Cup of Darts: Unique Nations Event with 80 Players from 40 Countries

The World Cup of Darts is a unique event in the PDC calendar, featuring 80 players from 40 different countries. It is the only team event in the PDC and takes place from June 11th to 14th. The tournament consists of 40 teams, each consisting of two players, who compete for the title.

Das Turnier ist einzigartig im PDC -Kalender, da es als einziger Wettbewerb sowohl im Doppelmodus gespielt wird als auch als Nationenvergleich dient. Bei der Team-WM bzw. dem World Cup of Darts handelt es sich um das einzige Teamevent der PDC .

Beim fünften Major des Jahres (11. bis 14. Juni) treten insgesamt 80 Spieler aus 40 verschiedenen Ländern an. Daraus ergeben sich letztlich 40 Duos, die um den Sieg kämpfen. Der erste Gruppenspieltag erfolgt am 11.

Juni ab 19 Uhr, ehe die Vorrunde mit dem zweiten Spieltag am Freitag, 12. Juni (ab 12 und ab 19 Uhr) abgeschlossen wird. Am Samstag stehen die Achtelfinals auf dem Programm (ab 13 und ab 19 Uhr). Am Sonntag warten ab 13 Uhr die Viertelfinale, ehe ab 19 Uhr die Halbfinal-Spiele und im Anschlzss das Finale folgt.

Während die besten vier Nationen bereits für die K.o. -Phase gesetzt sind, müssen die 36 verbliebenen Ländern in Dreiergruppen zwölf Tickets für das Achtelfinale ausspielen. Hierbei kommen folgerichtig nur die Gruppensieger weiter. In der Gruppenphase wird im Best of 7 Legs gespielt, in der K.o.

-Phase wird dann auf Best of 15 Legs und im Finale auf Best of 19 Legs aufgestockt. Seit 2023 wird pro Partie nur noch ein Doppel gespielt. Bis 2022 war es noch üblich, zwei Einzel und ein Doppel-Match zu spielen. In der Regel stellt jedes Land die beiden besten Spieler der aktuellen Order of Merit.

Folgerichtig sind die Stars der Szene bis auf wenige Ausnahmen mit dabei. und Michael van Gerwen auf. Gary Anderson und Cameron Menzies werden Schottland vertreten, während Josh Rock und Daryl Gurney das nordirische Duo bilden. Schindler gewann letztes Jahr die Austrian Open und stand 2023 schon mal im Halbfinale des World Cup of Darts. Sein Partner war damals jedochPietreczko wird erst das zweite Mal bei der Team-WM dabei sein.

Der 31-Jährige gewann 2023 die German Championships und kam bei der WM 2025 bis ins Achtelfinale. In der Weltrangliste befindet er sich derzeit auf dem 35. Platz. Der World Cup of Darts läuft nicht im Free-TV und auch nicht in einem kostenlosen Live-Stream. Die Rechte für die PDC-Turniere unterliegen der kostenpflichtigen Streaming-Plattform DAZN





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World Cup Of Darts PDC Darts Nations Team Event June 11Th To 14Th 80 Players 40 Countries 40 Teams 2023 Austria Germany Schindler Pietreczko Darts Streaming DAZN

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