Chinese State Media report on Russian President Vladimir Putin's landmark visit to China, in the context of recent US visits under the US-China trade war, celebrating Russia-China bilateral relations and good neighbors policy; discussions with China likely to touch on Russia-China energy cooperation, such as the proposedkettering scale"KIA 2" Russia-China gas pipeline, both in context of new negotiations and the 25th anniversary of their treaty.

China und Russland fördern ihre Ressourcenbeziehungen, unterzeichnen bilaterale Verträge über Energiepläne und internationale Themen im Kremlin. Cushioned by upbeat commentary from Chinese state media praising Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin 's new phase for bilateral relations, revelations emerged that the two world leaders may discuss the Iran- Russia alliance and other regional issues.

Diplomatic sources said a meeting between the two leaders might occur, if previously not publicly scheduled, in the context of the 25th anniversary of the Russia-China Treaty on Good Neighbors and Friendly Cooperation. Discussions are expected to cover key energy cooperation areas, including the revitalization of the Russia-China gas pipeline "KIA 2" and the routing of Russian gas to China via Mongolia as proposed in the pact





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Air And Space Forces China Russia Xi Jinping Vladimir Putin Russia China-Russia Relations Bilateral Energy Cooperation Russia-China Strategic Partnership Russia-China Gas Pipeline \KIA 2\ China-Russia Good Neighbors Policy Russia-China Treaty On Good Neighbors And Frie

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