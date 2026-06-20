Yan Diomande's Emotional Letter Touches German National Team

Jonathan Tah praises Yan Diomande's openness about his sister's death, highlighting the importance of mental support in sports teams. The German national team is set to face the Ivory Coast in their second group game, with a win potentially securing their place in the round of 16.

Yan Diomande 's emotional letter to his deceased sister has also left an impression on the German national team. This was confirmed by Jonathan Tah at the press conference before the game against the Ivory Coast .

'That was very moving. I always find it nice to get to know the background stories of the people behind the scenes', said Jonathan Tah before the WM duel of the Germans with the Ivorian dribbling artist had recently shared the story of his sister Roxane, who died over a year ago at the age of 15, in a letter published on the platform 'The Player's Tribune'.

'I don't feel anything now. It's like I'm not even a person anymore. Since you died, I've just felt empty', Diomande wrote among other things. Anyone who shares their mental setbacks in a sports team knows 'that they have the support and backing within the team', said Tah.

This helps 'to deal with such situations. That's why I think it's great that he shares it. And that he shows his human side and we don't always just see the footballer.

' has had a strong debut season in the Bundesliga, for his sporting qualities. 'He is an outstanding player for me with extreme talent and potential. He is still very, very young, but has played a top season. He is definitely a very unpleasant opponent', said the 30-year-old.

If the Germans win their second group game against the Ivorians after the 7:1 opening win against Curacao, they will qualify for the round of 16. However, the three-time African champion can also secure their progress with a win





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Yan Diomande German National Team Jonathan Tah Ivory Coast WM Duel Mental Support Sports Team Background Stories Potential Unpleasant Opponent Round Of 16

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